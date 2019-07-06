Police responding to gas explosion in Florida

PLANTATION, Fla. (Gray News) - An explosion at a shopping plaza in Florida Saturday injured “multiple patients,” according authorities.
The gas explosion happened near the The Fountains shopping center located at 1041 S University Dr. in Plantation, Florida.
Roads have been closed and officials are warning the public to aviod the area.
The Plantation Fire Department reported “multiple patients” in a tweet Saturday.
This is a developing story.
