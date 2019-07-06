Plenty of Opportunity for Rain This Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We have a shift in our pattern which began this morning with a few, isolated showers developing along the coast and moving inland. Tomorrow we will repeat the pattern.
On Sunday morning we get two chances for showers to develop over the area. One is in the morning and the other takes place later in the day. The morning showers will develop from the Gulf and push inland while the afternoon showers develop inland and push their way to the Gulf.
Highs will be near 90 with a 60% chance of rain. Overnight lows will drop into the mid and upper 70′s. Of course, with the sun, our heat index will be around 100 degrees.
Monday the rain chances stay elevated as a trough of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico will keep things interesting. High pressure recedes in the Atlantic while High pressure increases in the Gulf of Mexico and this is allowing for some coastal rains in the morning.
The daytime heating get the showers going in the afternoon and evening hours. We will see SW flow which will once again favor mainly coastal showers and storms with the focus of storm shifting inland later in the day.
A low pressure system over the NW corner of Tennessee is beginning to develop and is expected to move slowly southward into the northern Gulf of Mexico. Some long range models are still showing an area of low pressure developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico later this week.
It is still too early to say if it is going to pan out but it does bear watching over the next several days. Should this system pan out, it will be a weak tropical system with it’s proximity to the coastline but it will bring about some good chances for rain.
Now is a great reminder to check your supplies, go over your evacuation plans, make sure your pets have all their shots and you have all your prescriptions.
For boaters expect winds out of the SW at 10 Kts. Seas, 2 feet or less and a light chop on the Bay and Inland waters. Isolated showers will develop during the morning hours over portions of the coastline.
