‘No Swim’ Advisory lifted at Brohard Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ‘No Swim’ advisory that was issued on Wednesday at Brohard Beach has been lifted.
This beach along with Venice Beach and Lido Casino Beach were all issued advisories on Wednesday due to access amounts of bacteria. The advisories at Venice Beach and Lido Casino Beach were lifted on Thursday.
Residents and visitors may return to swimming and any other water recreational activities.
There are currently not any advisories in place at any other Sarasota County Beaches.
