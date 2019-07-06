New law permanently reauthorizes bulletproof vest program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bulletproof vests have saved thousands of police officers’ lives, but many officers have to raise money for this gear.
Since 1999, the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant Program has helped police departments offset the cost. Congress had to renew it four times.
That’s why Colorado Republican Senator Cory Gardner helped introduce legislation to make the grants permanent. President Trump signed it into law in May.
“I’ve seen instances in departments where officers have had bake sales and raffles to raise money to buy vests," Barry Bratburd, Director of Office of Communications at the National Institute of Justice said.
The bulletproof vest program awarded 13,000 cities and counties $467 million dollars in federal funds to purchase vests since 1999, according to the Office of Justice Programs.
