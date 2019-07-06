Local Suncoast native shares video of pool during Friday’s earthquake in California

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s video in our newsroom tonight from a Suncoast native who is currently in California and has experienced both earthquakes in the past two days.
Kelly Kall is a native to the Suncoast, but she now lives near Los Angeles and sent us this video.
It shows the water in her her pool rocking as a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck last night.
The quake’s epicenter was northeast of Ridgecrest and about 150 miles from where this video was taken.
