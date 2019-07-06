FHP enforcing stricter laws over this holiday weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers will be out in extra numbers as travelers make their way home this holiday weekend.
Troopers will be making sure those driving during one of the summer’s busiest travel weekends get to and from their destinations safely.
They''ll be focusing on speeders, aggressive drivers and those impaired by drugs or alcohol. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Captain Tom Pikul’s best advise for drivers is to expect some delays.
“When you get behind the wheel of your vehicle, keep your hands on the wheel, eyes on the road, and mind on driving," Pikul said. "We want to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely, arrives alive, and basically has a safe summer.”
Troopers also remind drivers to avoid texting while driving, which became a primary traffic offense this week.
