Thousands enjoy 4th of July fireworks on the Sarasota Bayfront

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dazzling pyrotechnic display lighting up the night sky over the Sarasota Bayfront near Marina Jack for the 4th of July. The show lasting around 22 minutes, thrilling the big crowd on hand, some of whom had been there all day just to have the perfect spot for the fireworks.
“I just love all the colors, I love all the explosions, it’s really exciting to be down here,” said David Brumby, a Sarasota resident.
Zambelli Fireworks working hard for days setting up the show. This is the 11th year this display blasted off from this location. In addition to all the beautiful colors in the sky, there is a significance behind this fireworks spectacular.
“This one is special because we work for Suncoast Charities for Children and a lot of the proceeds go there," said Greg Corvelle, General Manager of Marina Jack. "We raise thousands of dollars so it’s not only for anybody to come watch, it’s actually for a good cause as well and that’s what makes it extra special to us.”
The large crowd that gathered did not want to forget about what the 4th of July is all about.
“It means I have freedom, I have freedom of speech, I have independence and all that good stuff,” said Julia Brown, a Bradenton resident.
