35th running of Sarasota Grand Prix happening this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Less than two days remain until the 35th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix. Friday morning race teams were setting up their staging area in the Van Wezel parking lot for the race weekend ahead.
About 70 race teams from all over the world will be in Sarasota for the race. Boats will hit speeds off 70 to 160 miles per hour.
"It's a surreal experience. It's a lot of adrenaline. It's a very tight cockpit. They say speed feels double on water than it does on land. I can tell you it gets very, very inside that boat when you get to going those speeds," said Scott Begovich who is an Owner with the Miss Geico Race Team and former throttle man.
Friday at 1:30 p.m., race teams will have a meet and greet with fans at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom.
A "Boats on the Block" party will happen Friday night at 6 p.m. on Main Street downtown.
The races will kick off Sunday at 10 a.m.
