Support services facility groundbreaking on Monday in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for a new support services facility in Nokomis.
The ceremony will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. at 16501 Honore Avenue.
Those who will be attending are being asked to park in the parking lot located across Laurel Road near the McDonald’s and Publix located in the area. This is due to limited access to the construction site.
For all ladies, there is a recommendation to not wear heels.
Golf cart transportation and refreshments will be provided.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.