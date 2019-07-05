Suncoast high-schoolers in California during earthquake

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are a group of Manatee County School District students who are in California and and were there when an earthquake took place on Thursday.
The group is in Anaheim, CA for the Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) national competition. The girls were in their hotel when they said they felt shaking.
They said the lights flickered and elevator doors opened.
Luckily there was no damage and the entire group is safe, happy to be okay and celebrating being award winners at the FCCLA Nationals.
