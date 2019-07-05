Speed humps to be installed at Saint Armands Circle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin installing speed humps at Saints Armands Circle at eight locations along State Road 789 on Monday.
These speed humps are designed to encourage motorists to slow down when driving through the circle, allowing pedestrians to cross the road safely and reducing the number and severity of traffic crashes.
Speed humps are supposed to provide nice transition and traffic calming environment that can reduce sppeds from 15 to 20 miles per hour. They are made of recycled and synthetic rubber.
The work on this project will mostly be performed at night permitting the weather.
Drivers are being urged to slow down and drive carefully when travelling through the work zone.
