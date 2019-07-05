Powerboat Grand Prix related events and road closures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Van Wezel parking lots and Van Wezel Way from East End to 10th Street will be closed until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The Centennial Park Boat Ramp where the race boats will go in and out of the water will be closed until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. However, the Ken Thompson Boat Ramp on City Island will be open all weekend long.
There are events everyday leading up to the powerboat races on Sunday. Today, there’s a drivers meet and greet event and a block party in Downtown Sarasota.
There will be a car and motorcycle show on Saturday before the races kick off Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Any money raised during the Grand Prix Festival will go back to Suncoast charities for children.
