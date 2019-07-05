Police asking everyone to take wildlife into consideration despite the expected busy weekend in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reminding everyone coming out to the powerboat races on Sunday to share the beach and water with our marine wildlife.
They’re asking everyone to wait until sunrise to set up on the beach and stay clear of nesting areas for birds and sea turtles.
Signs are posted to remind people to pick up all of their chairs, coolers and toys and trash before they leave.
Leftover items can be a serious entanglement hazard for turtles and their hatchlings. Sea turtles, black skimmers, least terns and snowy plovers are all protected under state and federal law.
If you see any stranded, sick or injured animals, contact Mote Marine Lab’s stranding investigations program at 988-0212.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.