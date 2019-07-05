North Port Freedom Festival at Cool Today Park

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - This year, North Port’s Fourth of July is a little different.
The city’s annual freedom festival is being held at the new spring home of the Atlanta Braves. Red, white and the ball park. That’s the plan for thousands this July 4th in North Port.
“We traveled all the way here because this is pretty much the closest thing that’s happening that’s great for the kids," Jasmine Stroman of Port Charlotte said. "It’s pretty nice for them to do this for them.”
Tons of activities are up to bat tonight at Cool Today Park and throughout the rest of the year, a true 365 day a year operation. “People are able to come by and watch us produce baseball players, but still take in this beautiful facility, and really have the facility become integrated into the community and all of Sarasota County," Mike Dunn the VP of Operations said.
And that’s what the freedom festival is all about. More than 40 local food and retail vendors, live music, activities for the kids and of course a fireworks show later on in the evening.
The 90-acre stadium has become a new destination that even locals say will transform the area. “It’s unbelievable," Al Schneider of Venice said. "This place is beautiful, and everything about it is top-notch including the $80 million dollar price tag for this facility, but I think it’s money well spent.”
The Freedom Festival will run until 9:30 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 9:00 p.m. sharp.
