House fire takes place in Sarasota on the Fourth of July

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There was a house fire that took place in Sarasota on Thursday night.
Sarasota County Fire rescue received a call around 10:20 p.m. about a house fire that happened at the 2100 block of Ernie Shank Court.
Firefighters arrived at the scene quickly and the fire was put under control at approximately 10:41 p.m. There were not any injuries or transports to any medical facilities.
The fire unit did not have any damage estimates and they do not know where exactly the fire started inside of the home, but the incident may have involved fireworks.
No further information is available at this time as the case remains under investigation.
