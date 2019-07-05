Free Hepatitis A vaccinations being offered locally

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Health Department is reminding people about two free Hepatitis A vaccination events.
Health officials say a worker at the Ugly Grouper restaurant on Holmes Beach was diagnosed with a case of Hepatitis A and they say that anyone who ate at the restaurant before June 22, may be at risk of infection.
The health department is holding two free vaccination events. The first of those is today from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Anna Maria Elementary School in Holmes Beach.
The second one is on Saturday at the Manatee County Health Department in Bradenton which will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
