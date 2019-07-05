First Alert Weather: Wet weather pattern in place

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure will dominate the pattern for the next few days producing an east wind by morning and afternoon sea breezes into the evening. Daytime highs will top out in the low to mid 90's each day and the storms will build along the interstate and slowly drift back to the coast as the sea breeze falls apart. There is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere to support some storms producing an inch or two of rain. Severe weather is not expected this weekend.