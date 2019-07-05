FHP investigating a car accident in Sarasota County that left a man in critical condition

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently investigating a traffic crash that left one man in critical condition in Sarasota County on Friday morning.
The unidentified 33-year-old man from Palmetto was driving on I-75 northbound at State Road 93 just north of Fruitville Road in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra when the accident occurred around 6:10 a.m.
He ran off the roadway to the right and crossed the northbound lanes of I-75 and ran off the roadway to the left when he collided with the guardrail.
The man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and we do not know if his family has been notified about the accident. This was not an alcohol related crash and the case remains under investigation.
FHP says according to a witness the front of the Hyundai may have made contact with the rear of another vehicle before running off of the roadway. The other vehicle was described as a large truck that is possibly a semi-truck.
Anyone with any information about the second vehicle should call FHP at 239-938-1800.
