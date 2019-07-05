Chardonnay and Honey Poached Salmon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ingredients
2 each salmon 6 oz. skin off
2 qrts. chardonnay
1 each cinnamon stick
1 each star anise
1 cup sugar
1 cup kosher salt
2 each bay leaf
2 cups honey
1 cup granulated white sugar
1 sprig fresh thyme
1 lemon, cut in half
Procedure: Combine all of the ingredients except for the salmon into a medium sized pot and place over medium heat. Heat the liquid until it reaches between 160-180 degrees. Place your salmon into the poaching liquid and cook them for 8 minutes until they are fork tender, but not falling apart. Remove the salmon from the poaching liquid and season with salt and pepper before serving.
