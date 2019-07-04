Working Cat Program in Manatee County utilizing feral cats to help curb the rodent population

People can adopt these feral cats. Since they are most likely not going to be the cuddly type, the pet owner’s responsibility is mainly just to feed them and show them love. In return these cats roam around and help take care of the property. Animal services say it’s ideal for farms and businesses. Many EMS stations throughout Manatee County have taken in feral cats including Station 5. In fact one of the paramedics had built a shelter to give the six feral cats that are currently on their property a place to stay and keep them safe from other wildlife such as raccoons or coyotes.