VIDEO: Celebrating the Fourth of July with the National Anthem

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On the Fourth of July, you’ll see this video at the end of our noon newscast and at the end of the 11pm newscast.
Starting last month, Gray Television, our parent company, began having all of its stations in 93 television markets across the country broadcast the National Anthem at the end of the broadcast day.
Up until television stations went to 24-hour operations in the 1980s, playing the anthem was traditionally how American television stations went off the air and returned back to the airwaves the following morning.
For ABC7 Sarasota, the end of the broadcast day happens in the overnight hours, between 3-4am.
ABC7 Sarasota is proud to feature it in our daily broadcast cycle, but on Independence Day, we wanted to make sure you didn’t have to stay up late to see this beautiful version of America’s National Anthem, sung by a South Florida girl.
Happy Fourth of July!
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.