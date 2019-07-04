Sarasota Police release road closures for the Powerboat Grand Prix Festival

The Sarasota County Sea Turtle Protection Ordinance requires that all beach furniture and equipment be removed from the beach nightly, until sunrise the following morning. Pursuant to amended Sarasota City Code Sec. 22-4, Lido Key public beaches will be closed to beachgoers from 11 p.m. until sunrise. This means Lido Key beach will be closed to all beachgoers, race spectators and beach equipment until sunrise, which is approximately 6:30 a.m., during Grand Prix Festival events. The Sarasota Police Department will be enforcing closure times to protect the safety of all beachgoers, including the marine turtle kind. Due to beach erosion, spectators are being asked to stay off sand dunes along Lido Beach.