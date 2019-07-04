Reward offered in homicide investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The reward for a man accused of killing a Manatee County teenager last weekend is going up.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee are offering $5,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of Irving Zuniga.
He is wanted in connection him with the murder of 18-year-old Jesus Molina. Investigators say Zuniga shot Molina to death and then dumped his body on the side of 61st Street East in Palmetto.
His body was discovered Saturday by someone passing by.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
