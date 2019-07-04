New bus ID scanners coming to the Manatee County School District

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new school year is about a month away and the Manatee County School District has a new addition.
If there was any doubt on which bus a student should get on this school year. District officials say new ID scanners should help solve that issue.
“Anything that can help us keep track of our kids is a win in my book,” Megan Knippers, a parent said. “Unfortunately kids getting abducted and things like that it’s very scary as a parent to put a child on the bus and hope they make it to and from school ok and I feel that’s just another line of reassurance.”
This summer the district has been working on adding the new technology to at least 50 school buses for the 2019-20 school year. “It’ll help parents calling asking if their child got on or off the bus where they got off so for security and safety it’ll definitely be a plus for not just our department but for the district and community as well," Won Oh of the Manatee County Transportation Department said.
The process is easy. All a student has to do is scan their school ID once they get on their bus. And if they left their ID behind, just a few punches into the key pad will check them right in. “If they don’t have the card, if they lose it’s not like we’re going to deny them a ride,” Oh said.
For the first part of the school year, the scanners will be in a pilot program phase which means they’ll be tested out on less than half of the district’s fleet. The district hopes to have ID scanners installed on all 230 school buses by next January.
In total this is costing the district about $56,000 dollars. School bus drivers will be trained the last week of this month on the new ID scanners.
