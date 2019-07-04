Man found dead in Highlands County may have been mauled by pack of dogs

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Lake Placid.
Before noon on Thursday, law enforcement was notified about a man who appeared to be deceased in a wooded area behind a residence in the southeastern portion of the Highway Park area. The man has been identified as 45-year-old Melvin Olds Jr.
The investigation has revealed injuries that are related to those of an animal attack that is believed to be from a pack of dogs.
The medical examiner responded to the scene and and could not find any other injuries besides those caused by the animals. An autopsy will be needed to determine an official cause of death.
Law enforcement said that a pack of dogs was seen in the area shortly after the body was discovered. Animal Services as well as FWC units are in the area setting traps.
Anyone in the area who sees a pack of dogs or any dog that is aggressive, should call 863-402-7200.
