Hotter than a firecracker for Independence day with a heat index from 101-106 degrees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Once again it going to be a scorcher for the 4th as highs will be in the low to mid 90s and a heat index approaching advisory levels in the afternoon.
There will be a lot of folks out and about celebrating Independence day and with the feels like temps getting into the triple digits make sure you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
Look for partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day with a good chance for late day storms. Some of these storms will bring some heavy rain, dangerous lightning and gusty winds. We will see a few isolated storms during the early afternoon followed by more concentrated showers and thunderstorms later in the day. The rain chance is at 50% for these scattered storms.
It looks like most of the storms will be over by 9 p.m. which is the start time for most of the fireworks displays across the Suncoast. I did say most, however there will be an isolated that may cause disruption for the light show for some.
July 4th typically is the most dangerous for lightning deaths across the U.S. so be careful this extended weekend. When storm are building or moving into your area seek shelter. The safety line goes like this, " When the thunder roars go indoors."
For boaters expect fairly calm seas out there with generally light winds.
