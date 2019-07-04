Historic Spanish Point hosts Pioneer Fourth

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was standing room only in St. Mary’s Chapel at Historic Spanish Point while singing the Star Spangled Banner.
Spanish Point hosted its “Pioneer Fourth”, recreating the way John Webb and his family marked the national holiday more than a century ago.
There was also a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Organizers hope others will take the time to read it today as well.
“July 4th is much more than fireworks and marching bands, it’s what America is about," Darrell Ayres, Historic Spanish Point Deputy Director said. "If you read that founding document, you really begin to understand why we are and who we are.”
The group finished the day with a bring your own picnic lunch right on Magnolia Lawn.
