Heat index danger again possible on Friday with scattered p.m. storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many will have the day off on Friday to continue their Fourth of July weekend. We will not have the day off from the heat however as highs are expected to reach 92 degrees and a heat index around 104 in the afternoon. The rain chance is at 50% for some late day storms.
Saturday the rain chance goes up to 60% for mainly afternoon and evening storms. Could see a little more coverage as more moisture moves in. The high on Saturday near 90.
Sunday the pattern changes once again as we see our winds switch around to the SW which will bring a chance for morning showers and thunderstorms along the coast and then inland storms through much of the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is at 40% in the morning and 70% chance late in the day inland.
Next week the rain chances will be on the increase due to an area of low pressure that may develop in the N. Gulf of Mexico. There is a chance we could see this develop by midweek. Right now it should only be a big rain maker for us and long range models are suggesting it moving west in time. We shall see.
