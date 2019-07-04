First Alert Weather: Afternoon thunderstorms likely

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure with a moist atmosphere and light shifting winds will dominate the weather today. The afternoon will be very warm as our winds will be out of the east with a building sea breeze close to the coast . With the humidity combined with air temperatures in the mid 90′s a high and dangerous heat index near 108 will be felt again today. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the afternoon by the National Weather Service and today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Stay hydrated and stay cool in the hottest part of the afternoon as heat illness is possible today.
Also, the energy in the atmosphere will lead to thunderstorms that build inland today to and drift toward the coast between 2 and 5 pm. Some storms will linger close to the coast between 5 and 7 pm before drifting into the Gulf. Coverage will be good along the west coast of Florida as the east wind collides with our west coast sea breeze and due to the light winds the storms will move slowly.
The chance for storms will remain high in the afternoon and evening Friday and into the weekend.
