First Alert Weather: Afternoon thunderstorms likely

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure with a moist atmosphere and light shifting winds will dominate the weather today. The afternoon will be very warm as our winds will be out of the east with a building sea breeze close to the coast . With the humidity combined with air temperatures in the mid 90′s a high and dangerous heat index near 108 will be felt again today. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the afternoon by the National Weather Service and today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Stay hydrated and stay cool in the hottest part of the afternoon as heat illness is possible today.