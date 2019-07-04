Deputies: Fl inmates in Chain Gang and work crews set to comfort dogs for July 4 during peak of fireworks

BREVARD COUNTY (WWSB) - Florida inmates in Brevard County are set to comfort dogs this Independence day during the fireworks.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page, their inmates will be comforting dogs at the animal center be along with citizens in the area.
ABC7′s Jackie Kelly also covered how to keep your pets safe on the Suncoast as well. Manatee County Animal Services Outreach and Events Specialist, Hans Wohlgefahrt, said pet owners should leave their animals at home if they’re going to a fireworks show.
During the day you want to make sure to give your pet as much exercise as possible and take them out for bathroom breaks before the fireworks start. But, if they are outside during the fireworks make sure they’re on a leash so they don’t run away.
When your pets are inside during the fireworks, make sure they’re in a secure location and that they have toys around them, and sound is on like a TV or radio to keep them distracted.
Also, pet owners should make sure their pet is registered to the county and is microchipped so if they do run away, animal services can return them to their owner.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates on their Chain Gang and other work crews will be reading to the dogs, playing with them, and even feeding them treats during the peak hours of celebration.
Deputies say their is to not only help calm the dogs, but also to help build and instill a sense of purpose and compassion in the inmates that will hopefully aid them as they transition back into society once the have served their time.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.