Crowds fill Siesta Key for 4th of July festivities causing traffic for hours

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite the weather, huge crowds filled the beaches on the Suncoast, and one them was Siesta Key Beach.
“We’ve been here since 7:30 this morning,” said Dominic Gomez.
“The parking lot was halfway full then,” said Zoe Bouck.
Gomez and Bouck are Sarasota residents and they didn’t want to risk it this year, so they decided to make the trip to Siesta Beach earlier than usual.
“There was like a 15 minute wait to get in to the parking lot at like 9:30 a.m.," said Bouck.
Throughout the day hundreds of people packed the beach, and some walked miles just to get a spot next to the water. Others decided to drive, causing bumper to bumper traffic on Beach Road. Also, the parking at the lot was non existent.
“It was a hassle getting into the parking, so we have to pay everywhere,” said Jeremy Holcomb.
Sarasota County deputies have been preparing for these kind of crowds. Some were directing traffic, while others were on ATVs and golf carts patrolling the beach. Other deputies were on horses. SCSO posted on their social media pages that this parking lot was full and advised beach goers to consider ride sharing as an option. While some beachgoers did that, others didn’t mind the heat and walked.
“We had to walk almost a mile just to get here,” said Pedro Alver, who is visiting the area from the Bahamas.
All of this, to celebrate the nation and its independence.
“We’ll be seeing the fireworks after this," said Alver.
The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Siesta Key Beach.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.