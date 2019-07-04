Crowds begin to arrive for Fireworks on the Lake at Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tomorrow is Independence Day but the celebrations are already underway. Nathan Benderson Park is holding its 3rd annual fireworks show this evening.
Tonight’s big event is called Fireworks on the Lake. Even though Independence Day is still a day away, Nathan Benderson Park has turned this night before celebration into an annual event.
As you can see people are already filing in to get a good spot for the light show. And leading up to the event, there is all sorts of stuff for the kids, including a fun zone, music and plenty of food. Organizers a big fireworks show.
“The fireworks will be shot from our world class system so you will see it perfectly here from Regatta Island,” Stephen Rodriguez, President and CEO of SANCA said.
The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. tonight. Admission is free, but there is a five dollar parking fee on Regatta Island.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.