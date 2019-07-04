Anna Maria Island parade kicks off 4th of July celebrations on the Suncoast

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Anna Maria Island kicked off the Suncoast’s 4th of July celebrations with a parade this morning.
The parade began at Coquina Beach and ended at the north end of the Anna Maria Island. It featured a pirate ship, floats, classic vehicles and lots of patriotism.
Some parade-goers said they’ve been coming to this parade for years. “People bring out their special vehicles, it’s a lot of fun,” Len O’Hara, a Holmes Beach resident said.
Following the parade, the Anna Maria Island privateers gave away over $17,000 dollars to college scholarship recipients.
