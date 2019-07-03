25-year-old man responsible for multiple traffic crashes in Sarasota on Wednesday taken into custody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives are continuing an investigation following a series of traffic crashes that occurred early Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Around 7:00 a.m., deputies were called to the scene of a vehicle burglary in the 6300 block of Gateway Avenue. When they arrived, they observed the suspect, 25-year-old Aaron Watts, drive off on Clark Road in a stolen grey Chevrolet Camaro.
Watts crashed three separate times into vehicles travelling along Clark Road. The only reported notable injuries reported involved one female who was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) with non-life threatening injuries.
The Camaro became disabled after the third crash and Watts left the vehicle and ran away on foot before deputies took him into custody.
Detectives say they learned through an investigation that Watts was responsible for a series of vehicle burglaries on Gateway Avenue as well as a home invasion robbery and an auto theft.
He was transported to SMH for minor injuries where he retrieved a bag of methamphetamine from a body cavity. He admitted to committing the crime while under the influence of the drug.
Watts was released from SMH and is in the process of being charged and booked into the Sarasota County Jail. He is currently in custody for three counts of Hit and Run, two counts of Reckless Driving, two counts of Operating a Vehicle Without a Valid Driver’s License and a single count of Possession of Methamphetamine.
There are more pending charges and they are five cunts of Vehicle Burglary, Grand Theft Auto, Fleeing to Elude, Home Invasion Robbery, Felony Violation of Probation, Criminal Mischief, Simple Battery and Resisting without Violence.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.