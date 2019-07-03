Venice man arrested for child pornography possession

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a Venice man on Monday for Possession of Child Pornography.
Detectives learned through an investigation that 50-year-old Scott Terry lived at a home where over 500 images of child pornography were downloaded. During an interview he admitted to downloading and viewing the photos on his cell phone.
Detectives received numerous tips from NCMEC by and through Yahoo. A user email account was reported and it was determined that it was used for the transmission of child pornography.
Detectives say they reviewed the images and videos provided by the email account and discovered 552 videos and images of illegal child pornography and an additional 3380 images and videos of child erotica.
Yahoo! provided the IP address used that was owned by Comcast. Comcast then advised that the IP address was assigned to account with subscriber information as Terry.
Deputies say Terry used multiple email addresses to access and view the child pornography images. On Monday, July 1, at 3:55 p.m. deputies met Perry and read him his Miranda Rights.
Terry agreed to speak with the authorities and in a post Miranda audio recorded statement he admitted to being in possession of child pornography.
Terry said that he downloaded and viewed the pictures on his personal cell phone and he admitted to watching two videos consisting of child pornography.
He described the videos which matched the videos provided by Yahoo! and he also said that he did this out of curiosity.
Terry has been charged on one felony count of Possession of Child Pornography.
