Two women arrested after attempting to run over MCSO Deputies

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been taken into custody after attempting to run over Officers from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).
23-year-old Niocca Scarberry and 27-year-old Ashley Hutchings have both been charged with felonies.
A deputy noticed a 2016 white Nissan Maxima on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. traveling on 14th Street West and 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton. The car matched the description of a vehicle on the stolen vehicle list by Bradenton Police Department.
The deputy confirmed the tag with the dispatch unit and continued to follow the Maxima at a safe distance since the driver was not fleeing away.
Scarberry, the driver of the car, approached Cortez Road until she reached the entrance of Desoto Square Mall. Another deputy was soon in proximity and the emergency lights were activated on the patrol car indicating for Scarberry to stop.
She drove into the parking lot at 5/3rd Bank and pulled up near the dead end of the parking lot. As one of the deputies was getting out his patrol car with the emergency lighting still activated, Scarberry did a u-turn in the dead end parking lot.
The deputy pulled out his handgun and began giving Scarberry loud continuous verbal commands to stop and get out of the car, but she ignored the commands.
She stated to the deputy that “she was just trying to park.” More deputies arrived on the scene to try and block the Maxima, but Scarberry continued driving and in the direction of one of the deputies.
The deputy moved over to the side to avoid being struck by the car which would have caused serious injuries. Scarberry drove past the front fender of the deputy’s patrol car where another deputy was leaving patrol car, but the deputy got back inside of his car to avoid getting hit by Scarberry.
A Lieutenant pulled up to the scene and further attempted to block the vehicle in. Scarberry drove into the Lieutenant’s vehicle which caused approximately $2,000 dollars in damages.
Scarberry struck drove into another deputy’s patrol car as she continued to leave the blocked parking lot. No damages were done to this patrol car.
Once she was free, Scarberry drove onto 5th Street West with deputies traveling after her with lights and sirens activated. There was a chase of about six minutes with all of the vehicles traveling around 80 miles per hour.
Scarberry came to a stop at a home in the 3000th block of Viviendia Boulevard and left the vehicle and ran away on foot and so did the passenger in the car, Hutchings.
Scarberry was later found by deputies at the 2800 block of 60th Avenue West and Hutchings was later located near the stop of the vehicle after damaging a screen to enter the home.
There were people inside of the home when Hutchings broke into it. Hutchings also was the registered owner of the Maxima in the original stolen vehicle report.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.