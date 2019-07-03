Solutions sought for algae woes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Experts looking into toxic algae outbreaks in state waterways want to know if anyone has a proven cleanup strategy that can be used.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is formally accepting information through July 15th on ways to prevent, combat or clean up harmful algal blooms.
Officials are open to all different kinds of potential solutions, including chemical, biological, or mechanical ideas. Some people could be asked to appear before then task force to answer questions about their proposals.
The best ideas will go before the task force at its August first meeting.
