Recipe: New Orleans BBQ Shrimp by Louisiana in a Box | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New Orleans BBQ Shrimp Recipe (4-6 servings)
By Jermaine Davis, Co-Owner of Louisiana in a Box
Ingredients:
24 Head-on Gulf Shrimp
¼ cup olive oil
¼ pound butter
¼ cup minced garlic
½ cup green onions
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
3 tbsps. chopped basil
3 tbsps. chopped rosemary
2 tbsps. chopped thyme
1 cup Abita beer
1 teaspoon Tony’s Creole seasoning
Cracked Black and salt to taste
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
Directions:
Peel the tail of the shrimp, leaving the head intact. Using a paring knife, devein each shrimp. Using an12-16 inch sauté pan, heat olive oil and 1⁄4 pound butter over medium-high heat. The add garlic, thyme, rosemary and basil. Sauté mixture for 2–3 minutes to infuse flavor into butter. Increase heat to high and add Worcestershire sauce. Add shrimp, add teaspoon creole seasoning and using kitchen tongs, move shrimp around until slightly pink and curled. Add Abita beer and reduce to half volume. Swirling pan constantly, add chipped butter, allowing it to blend into mixture and creating the sauce.
NOTE: Swirling the pan is necessary to keep butter from separating in the skillet.
Remove immediately from heat and add green onions
*Add black pepper and salt to taste.
