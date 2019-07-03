Recipe: New Orleans BBQ Shrimp by Louisiana in a Box | Suncoast View

Peel the tail of the shrimp, leaving the head intact. Using a paring knife, devein each shrimp. Using an12-16 inch sauté pan, heat olive oil and 1⁄4 pound butter over medium-high heat. The add garlic, thyme, rosemary and basil. Sauté mixture for 2–3 minutes to infuse flavor into butter. Increase heat to high and add Worcestershire sauce. Add shrimp, add teaspoon creole seasoning and using kitchen tongs, move shrimp around until slightly pink and curled. Add Abita beer and reduce to half volume. Swirling pan constantly, add chipped butter, allowing it to blend into mixture and creating the sauce.