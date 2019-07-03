Recipe: Holy Davoli Burger by Metro Diner | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holy Davoli Burger by Metro Diner
Serves 1
Ingredients
4 slices Thick, hearty white bread
4 slices American Cheese
6 slices Bacon
2 slices Tomato
1 each 8 oz. Burger Patty
As Needed Salt & Pepper
As Needed Mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, pickles (mixed together)
As Needed French Fries, dill pickle spear and lots of napkins.
Directions
1. Build two grilled cheese sandwiches using the bacon, tomato, cheese and bread.
2. Season and grill a burger to your desired degree of doneness.
3. Mix mayonnaise, shredded lettuce and chopped pickles.
4. Place burger on top of one grilled cheese sandwich.
5. Top with pickle slaw mixture.
6. Top with the second grilled cheese sandwich.
7. Place a frill pick in each half of the sandwich and cut diagonally.
8. Serve with French fries and a pickle spear.
