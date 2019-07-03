Recipe: Geier’s Grilled Cheese Hotdog with Beer-Braised Onions | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Geier’s Grilled Cheese Hotdog w/ Beer-Braised Onions
Ingredients:
Sandwich
· 4 Skinless Hotdogs, sliced long way into thirds
· ½ lb Bavarian Smoked Gouda, sliced
· ½ White Cheddar, sliced
· Sweet Honey Mustard
· 4 Onion and poppy seed buns
Beer Braised Onions
· ½ white onion, sliced thin
· 1 TBSP minced garlic
· Pinch of pepper and salt
· Maggi Seasoning to taste
· 1 Pilsner Beer
· Honey
Recipe
1. In a medium sauce pan add the onions, garlic, salt, pepper and Maggi and turn on medium heat. Add ½ of the beer and cover. Let simmer and stir occasionally. This takes about 10-15 min so you can start prepping the sandwiches. Once the beer has almost completely evaporated add the second half of the beer and honey. The more honey you add the sweeter they will be. No more than 2 TBSP.
2. While the onions are caramelizing, lightly toast the buns and set aside.
3. Preheat oven to 350.
4. In a separate medium frying pan start browning the hotdog slices. This makes the hotdogs slightly crispy in the sandwich and you don’t have to do it long because the hotdogs are fully cooked. Cut each slice in half.
5. Once the onions are done and the bread is toasted spread a layer of sweet honey mustard on the top piece and bottom piece of the bun. Starting on the bottom bun put a slice of cheddar and a slice of the smoked Gouda. Layer 4 cut pieces of the hotdogs on top of the cheese and top with onions. Place another piece of smoked gouda and cheddar cheese on top and top with bun. Repeat to the 3 other sandwiches and place on baking sheet.
6. Bake for 20 min or until cheese has melted. Can also do on stove top or in a cast iron dish on the grill.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.