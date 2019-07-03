Only a few days remaining to be reimbursed for toll charges by rental car companies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Floridians who were improperly charged toll fees by Dollar and Thrifty Car Rental companies face a Sunday, July 7th deadline to submit refund claims.
The car rental agencies reached a settlement agreement with the attorney general’s officer earlier this year, relating to toll fees placed on rental cars between January 2011 and January 2019.
Many customers, who were unaware fees would be added to their final bills, were charged 15 dollars per cashless toll or had fees of more than ten dollars per day added to rental agreements to cover toll road charges.
Attorney General Ashley Moody says the application process is easy, but only those who apply will be eligible for refunds.
“If you feel you were charges for fees, you weren’t aware of the fact those were going to be charged to your bills, and you rented a car from Dollar/Thrifty, please let us know. File a claim. It’s easy to do. We’ll help get you refunded.”
