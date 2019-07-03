‘No Swim’ advisory issued for three beaches in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials have issued a “No Swim” advisory for Venice Beach, Brohard Beach and Lido Casino Beach.
The amounts of bacteria found in weekly water quality testing on Monday were outside acceptable limits. The beaches remain open, but wading, swimming and any type of water recreation is not recommended as long as the advisory is in place.
The bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources that include pet waste, livestock, birds, wildife, and human sewage from failed sptic systems and sewage spills. No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of these beaches in the past two weeks.
This advisory will remain in place until the follow-up water testing results meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recreational water quality standard.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available on Thursday after 2:00 p.m.
