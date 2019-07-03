Local veteran explains how fireworks trigger his PTSD and how he’s learned to cope

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -For some veterans, fireworks can bring back bad memories and often trigger their PTSD.
Bryan Jacobs, who was a Marine Corps Battlefield Paramedic, said he's experienced first hand those feelings of anxiety and stress when he hears fireworks.
He has some tips for other people going through the same situation. Jacobs said those suffering should avoid alcohol during the holiday, because that can intensify those feelings. They should be around people who bring them joy and make them feel safe. He also said if you know fireworks are a trigger for you, stay indoors and put on the TV or music to drown out the noise.
Jacobs said even though he is more aware of his thoughts now and managing his PTSD, he still gets those feelings rushing back every year on the Fourth of July.
"Even though I set myself up and say hey it's going to happen, I still feel the adrenaline, my hands get sweaty, I breathe a little deeper, but I need to learn how to control that. But I've got to learn how to control that. You know start to count backwards, tell yourself you know you're not there, you're not there," Jacobs said.
There’s are some phone apps people can download that were created by professionals that can help.Two examples are Virtual Hope Box and PTSD Coach.
