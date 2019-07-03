How to keep your pets safe during fireworks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times for animal services here on the Suncoast. That’s because the fireworks often frighten animals, making them run away.
Manatee County Animal Services Outreach and Events Specialist, Hans Wohlgefahrt, said pet owners should leave their animals at home if they’re going to a fireworks show.
During the day you want to make sure to give your pet as much exercise as possible and take them out for bathroom breaks before the fireworks start. But, if they are outside during the fireworks make sure they’re on a leash so they don’t run away.
When your pets are inside during the fireworks, make sure they’re in a secure location and that they have toys around them, and sound is on like a TV or radio to keep them distracted.
Also, pet owners should make sure their pet is registered to the county and is microchipped so if they do run away, animal services can return them to their owner.
If your pet is anxious, here's something to try too.
"A thunder vest or thunder coat is something that is good for animals during storms, but this will have the same type of protection during the fireworks for them. And then also, people who have dogs and cats with severe anxiety because of this. I would advise that they visit their veterinarian and maybe look at some other types of options that may be available to them," Wohlgefahrt said.
If you find someone’s pet in your yard, if it’s friendly try to contain it and call animal services.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.