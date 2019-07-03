Health department identifies case of Hepatitis A in food service worker

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Health Department (CHD) has identified a case of Hepatitis A in a food service worker in Holmes Beach.
Manatee CHD immediately began conducting an epidemiological investigation after receiving lab confirmation on Monday. On Wednesday, it was determined that the individual worked at the Ugly Grouper restaurant located at 5704 Marina Drive while infectious.
Anyone who visited the restaurant prior to June 22 and had not previously been vaccinated for Hepatitis A should consider being vaccinated as soon as possible. There are two doses of the vaccine and the second dose will be given six months after the first has been given.
If you have previously received the Hepatitis A vaccine, no additional action needs to be taken. Manatee CHD is offering the vaccine at their main office 410 6th Avenue East in Bradenton from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Manatee CHD will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Thursday and will resume normal office hours on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.