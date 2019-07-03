First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory issued before July 4, possible storms ahead for holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The high that has caused less than average rainfall will continue to dominate the weather today and bring mostly inland storms and very warm afternoon temperatures. The humidity is high today and the combination of heat and moisture has required a HEAT ADVISORY to be issued for the afternoon. Stay hydrated and stay cool in the hottest part of the afternoon as heat illness is possible today. Also, the energy in the atmosphere could lead to a few of the storms that build inland today to become strong to severe with strong winds. Most of the severe weather danger will be inland. Coverage of the storms will also be higher today.