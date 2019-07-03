Deputies: Man charged after allegedly putting six-month-old pitbull “Daisy” in the dumpster in Manatee County

Following the story, on June 10 around 3:45 p.m. two Manatee County Waste Management employees were emptying out two dumpsters at the Speedway Gas Station located at 11002 E. State Road 64 in Bradenton. One employee noticed a six-month-old pitbull later named “Daisy" inside the second dumpster. After Manatee County Animal Services arrived on the scene to get the dog, the next day MCSO and MCAS began to investigate who put the dog in the dumpster.