Deputies: Man charged after allegedly putting six-month-old pitbull “Daisy” in the dumpster in Manatee County

MANATEE (WWSB) - A 44-year-old man has been charged and arrested for animal abandonment for allegedly putting "Daisy " the six-month-old pitbull in a dumpster.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office sent a release saying based on a prior complaint and video evidence Earl LaFrance is suspected in this case.
Following the story, on June 10 around 3:45 p.m. two Manatee County Waste Management employees were emptying out two dumpsters at the Speedway Gas Station located at 11002 E. State Road 64 in Bradenton. One employee noticed a six-month-old pitbull later named “Daisy" inside the second dumpster. After Manatee County Animal Services arrived on the scene to get the dog, the next day MCSO and MCAS began to investigate who put the dog in the dumpster.
Deputies say they received a complaint alleging a dog was being kept in a garage at the nearby Lost Creek Apartments, and video evidence from the gas station allegedly showed LaFrance placing a large item in a dumpster.
During the investigation, deputes say LaFrance, who lived in the apartment complex, had a long criminal history and outstanding warrants from Bay County. On Thursday, June 13, 2019 deputies conducted surveillance and followed LaFrance into Sarasota County where he was arrested on those outstanding warrants.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says Florida State Probation was notified of LaFrance’s arrest. On Tuesday, July 2, 2019 deputies charged LaFrance with Animal Abandonment and Driving with a Suspended License (3rd Offense).
LaFrance is currently incarcerated in Bay County on his previous charges. Since this incident, Daisy has been adopted.
