Adjacent businesses losing money during city streetscape project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While construction continues on Lemon Avenue, the nearby Boca Kitchen is feeling the impact. The restaurant isn’t able to offer it’s popular outdoor dining.
“Worst of all the aesthetic of losing folks dining on our patio. But otherwise we’ve done a good job retaining our regulars,” said Manager Robert Castellon.
Castellon admits it’s not as bad as they expected and hopes the area is nicer when the multi-million dollar project is complete.
The City of Sarasota is spending $3 million dollars to rip up the street, curbs and sidewalks to make it more pedestrian friendly. Work is expected to continue for the rest of the year.
