38-year-old man arrested after accidentally shooting himself

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a 38-year-old man after he accidentally shot himself with a stolen gun.
Justin Richardson of Port Charlotte, has been charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Deputies responded to a shooting on June 18, at 170 W. Green Street in Englewood and they learned that Richardson had been shot in the abdomen.
His step-parents, Rodney and Rebecca Otis, told deputies that Richardson arrived at the home with the gun but they did not know he received it. Richardson attempted to dissemble the gun but it went off and struck him in the abdomen.
The firearm was a Walther PPS 9MM semi-automatic bearing S/N AU1946 and it was collected at the scene with a shell casing to be placed into property.
The gun was reported stolen out of Lee County after being run through the NCIC/FCIC. Richardson was flown by medical helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he underwent immediate surgery.
The bullet was recovered during surgery and turned over to law enforcement ti be placed in to property.
Richardson was unable to speak after the surgery because he was intubated and taken to the ICU for recovery. A NCIC/FCIC check showed that he was on inmate release status.
A criminal history check revealed that Richardson had a total 41 felony charges with 10 felony convictions. He was sentenced to Florida State Prison twice (2009-2010, 2015-2018). Richardson is currently out on bond pending a jury trial in August for an arrest in Charlotte County for Grand Theft $300-$5000 and multiple drug charges.
