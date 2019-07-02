73-year-old Bradenton man dies after loosing control of his scooter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A 73-year-old man died after loosing control of his scooter last month.
The Florida Highway Patrol sent a release this morning saying on Thursday, June 18 around 1:08 p.m. Howard K. Jacoby was driving a 2016 170I-scooter on SR-70 and 66th Street E. FHP says Jacoby was driving eastbound in the west bound paved shoulder and eventually lost control of his scooter.
FHP says Jacoby said “he is not too familiar with the scooter” after the crash and was transported to Blake Medical Hospital. Yesterday, he was pounced dead.
FHP says no alcohol was related to this crash.
